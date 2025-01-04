Watch New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New York Knicks will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in this NBA matchup at the Paycom Center on Friday, January 3rd.
WATCH: Knicks vs Thunder Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Knicks are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference with a 24-10 record. They sit a game behind Boston for second and have won nine games in a row. Karl-Anthony Towns is hitting his stride scoring 62 points over New York's past two games.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the Thunder humming again this year, as they currently have a 5.5-game lead for first place in the West. Gilgeous-Alexander sits second in the league with 31.3 points per game this season and is further making the case that he is one of the top players in the world.
New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date: Friday, January 3rd
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Knicks (+180) vs Thunder (-215)
Spread: OKC -5.5
O/U: 220.5