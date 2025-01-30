Watch New York Islanders vs Philadelphia Flyers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New York Islanders will face the Philadelphia Flyers in this NHL matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, January 30th.
The Islanders have been better recently, but it may be too late for New York to make a push for the playoffs. They would have to get rolling in a hurry as they currently sit near the bottom of their division. No Islanders player has reached 40 points yet, but they have four in the thirties.
Travis Konecny is on pace to set a new career high in points and assists and even has an outside chance to score the most goals he ever has in a season. Unfortunately, his individual success has not resulted in as much team success as his team is on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture.
New York Islanders vs Philadelphia Flyers
- Date: Thursday, January 30th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Islanders (-110) vs Flyers (-110)
Spread: NYI (+1.5, -300) PHI (-1.5, +210)
O/U: 5.5 (O -115) (U -105)