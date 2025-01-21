Watch New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New York Golf Club will match up against the Atlanta Drive Golf Club on Tuesday, January 21st, during the TGL, a new virtual golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
The New York Golf Club is made up of Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Young. Schauffele is currently the number two ranked golfer on the Official World Gold Ranking, and Rickie Fowler is one of the most popular golfers on the PGA Tour.
The Atlanta Drive Golf Club is comprised of Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, and Lucas Glover. Thomas has been up and down throughout his career but is playing well right now. After being ranked 21st in the world last week, he now finds himself ranked 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
This is a great event for any golf fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive Golf Club
- Date: Tuesday, January 21st
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Golf Club (+110) vs Atlanta Drive GC (-138)
Season Odds:
The Bay +300
Los Angeles +300
Boston Common +350
Atlanta Drive +450
New York +600
Jupiter Links +1600