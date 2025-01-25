Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Memphis Grizzlies in this NBA matchup at the FedExForum on Friday, January 24th.
Zion Williamson will sit for New Orleans as he continues to manage some nagging injuries. It will be up to Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum to carry the offensive load. McCullum is averaging 22.4 points per game, and Murray leads the team with 7.7 assists a night. The Pelicans are 12-32 and have desperately missed Williamson when he has sat this season.
Ja Morant is starting to reestablish himself as one of the most feared playmakers in the NBA. He is coming off a 16-point and 13-assist night against the Hornets and is averaging over 21 points per game. It will be interesting to see if his strong play recently has been enough to punch his ticket to the NBA All-Star Game.
- Date: Friday, January 24th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pelicans (+475) vs Grizzlies (-750)
Spread: MEM -12.5
O/U: 242.5