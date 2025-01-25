Watch New Jersey Devils vs Montreal Canadiens: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New Jersey Devils will face the Montreal Canadiens in this NHL matchup at the Bell Centre on Saturday, January 25th.
WATCH: Devils vs Canadiens Live | Stream free on Fubo
Jack Hughes leads the Devils into this matchup, having scored 18 goals and dishing out 38 assists on the year. New Jersey is on the cusp of the playoffs with 60 points and a 27-17-6 record but would need to pass up Carolina to avoid having to be one of the Wild Card teams. They have been on a cold streak, losing nine of their last twelve.
Montreal has to get going if they want any chance to compete for one of the playoff spots in the Atlantic. A second-place finish is not out of reach, but their 52 points are seven back from second-place Florida. Cole Caufield leads the team with 24 goals, while Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson both have over 30 assists.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NHL Hockey Live | Stream free on Fubo
New Jersey Devils vs Montreal Canadiens
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Devils (-170) vs Canadiens (+145)
Spread: MTL (+1.5, -180) NJ (-1.5, +150)
O/U: 5.5 (O +120) (U -145)