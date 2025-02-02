Watch New Balance Indoor Grand Prix: Noah Lyles, Masai Russell, free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, February 2nd, at The Track, New Balance's world headquarters, featuring some of the best and fastest athletes in the world.
Olympic gold medalist in the men's 100-meter Noah Lyles will be participating in this event, as well as women's gold medal 100-meter hurdler Masai Russell. Lyles turned himself into a household name during the Paris Summer Olympics by not only claiming the title of the fastest man in the world but also by being a polarizing and controversial figure within the sport. He is the type of athlete who has lots of fans tune in to see him win and another group of people watching in order to root against him, which makes for great entertainment.
TIME EVENT
1:50PM Men's High Jump
2:20PM Women's Masters Mile
2:32PM Youth 4x200m Relay
2:40PM Men's Masters Mile
2:52PM Junior Girls' International Mile
3:04PM Women's 500m
3:12PM Women's 60m Heat 1
3:18PM Women's 60m Heat 2
3:24PM Viva Tequila Seltzer Men's 60m Hurdles Heat 1
3:30PM Viva Tequila Seltzer Men's 60m Hurdles Heat 2
3:40PM Junior Boys' International Mile
3:51PM Women's Mile
3:59PM Women's Triple Jump
4:03PM Men's 400m
4:12PM Ralph Mann Memorial Men's 60m Heat 1
4:18PM Ralph Mann Memorial Men's 60m Heat 2
4:26PM Women's 60m Final
4:34PM Women's 60m Hurdles
4:42PM Viva Tequila Seltzer Men's 60m Hurdles Final
4:49PM Men's 3000m
5:04PM Men's 800m
5:13PM Women's 300m
5:21PM New Balance Men's 1500m
5:32PM Jesse Loubier Memorial Men's 300m
5:39PM New Balance Women's 3000m
5:54PM Ralph Mann Memorial Men's 60m Final
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
- Date: Sunday, February 2nd
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)