Watch NBA Paris Games Free Spurs vs Pacers live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Spurs vs Pacers live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The San Antonio Spurs will face the Indiana Pacers in this matchup as part of the 2025 NBA Paris Games at Accor Arena on Thursday, January 23rd.
Victor Wembanyama will be on display for the fans of his home country for the next couple of days. The superstar from France has already turned into one of the best players in the NBA in just his second season. Wemby is averaging 24.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and leads the league in blocks by a wide margin.
The Pacers are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 24-19 record. Tyrese Haliburton's numbers are down from last year, but he is still fifth in the NBA in assists and is scoring nearly 18 points a night. He and Pascal Siakam have great chemistry, and if they keep it up, they are legitimate contenders in the East.
San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
- Date: Thursday, January 23rd
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Spurs (+125) vs Pacers (-145)
Spread: IND -2.5
O/U: 229.5