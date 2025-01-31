Watch Nashville Predators vs Buffalo Sabres: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Nashville Predators will face the Buffalo Sabres in this NHL matchup at the KeyBank Center on Friday, January 31st.
The Predators' offense runs through Filip Forsberg, who leads the team in goals and assists. He has 31 assists and 18 goals this year after posting 94 points last season. Nashville is near the bottom of the Central Division standings with a record of 18-24-7 and would have to go on a historic run if they want to have any chance of making the playoffs.
Buffalo has also had a rough season and sits last in the Atlantic, with the next closest team being ten points ahead of them. Tage Thompson has scored 25 goals this year, putting him tied for seventh in the NHL. Their 26 losses put them on pace to claim one of the top picks in the upcoming draft.
Nashville Predators vs Buffalo Sabres
- Date: Friday, January 31st
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG, FanDuel Sports Network South
