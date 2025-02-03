Watch NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Bowman Gray: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum will take place on Sunday, February 2nd, at Bowman Gray Stadium, featuring some of the best race car drivers in the world.
Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe enter as the favorites to win this event, but they will have plenty of other competition vying for first place. NASCAR staples Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Kyle Busch will also be giving it their all to take home the win. Lagano is currently in the lead in the Cup Series standings with four wins and seven top-five finishes in 36 starts. He is five points ahead of the second-place driver, Ryan Blaney.
This is a great NASCAR event, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
- Date: Sunday, February 2nd
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Odds
Kyle Larson +800
Chase Briscoe +800
Denny Hamlin +900
Joey Logano +900
Christopher Bell +900
Ryan Blaney +1000
Ty Gibbs +1200
Kyle Busch +1200
William Byron +1200
Chase Elliott +1500
Ross Chastain +2200
Tyler Reddick +2500
Brad Keselowski +2500
Alex Bowman +2500
Chris Buescher +2800
Bubba Wallace +2800