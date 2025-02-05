Watch Missouri vs Tennessee: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Missouri Tigers will face the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, February 5th, at the Food City Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Tigers have won six out of their last seven games and are spreading the ball around, with three different players leading the team in scoring during the stretch. Tamar Bates has the highest per-game points average this season and has reached double figures in seven straight games. Missouri is third in the SEC with a 6-2 conference record.
Tennessee is the fourth-ranked team in the nation, but after starting the year 14-0, they have gone 4-4 since, putting them at risk of falling in the national ranks. They are thankful for Chaz Lanier, who transferred from North Florida, as he has come over to lead the team in scoring with nearly 18 points a night. He put up 19 points in their 64-44 win over Florida.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Missouri Tigers vs Tennessee Volunteers
- Date: Wednesday, February 5th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Missouri (+400) vs Tennessee (-600)
Spread: TENN -9.5
O/U: 134.5