Watch Missouri vs Mississippi State: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Missouri Tigers will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, February 1st, at Humphrey Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Missouri is looking to climb up the SEC standings and move into third place with a win. A loss would clump them together with a bunch of other three-conference-loss teams. They are the twentieth-ranked team in the country with a 16-4 record, but one of their losses came two games ago against Texas.
The Bulldogs are the higher-ranked team despite being much lower in the SEC standings. Josh Hubbard is coming off an offensive explosion in which he scored 38 points against Alabama, but his team still fell 88-84 in spite of his efforts. As only a sophomore, he is averaging over 17 points per game.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Missouri Tigers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Missouri (+220) vs Mississippi State (-270)
Spread: MSST -6.5
O/U: 149.5