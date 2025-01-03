Watch Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Duke's Mayo Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will face the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, January 3rd.
Minnesota followed up losses to both Penn State and Rutgers with a big 24-7 win over Wisconsin. Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer are good weapons on the outside at wide receiver, and each of them has scored four touchdowns this year. The Gophers bring a 7-5 record into the bowl game.
Virginia Tech has mostly relied on the ground attack of Bhayshul Tuten this year. The senior running back has run for 1,159 yards and 15 scores while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. The Hokies had a tough stretch, losing to Duke, Clemson, and Syracuse, but bounced back in their last game of the regular season to beat Virginia 37-17.
Minnesota vs Virginia Tech
- Date: Friday, January 3rd
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Minnesota (-360) vs Virginia Tech (+280)
Spread: MINN -9
O/U: 42.5