Watch Millrose Games Track and Field: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, schedule
The Millrose Games will take place on Sunday, February 8th, at The Armory in New York City, featuring some of the best and fastest athletes in the world.
WATCH: Millrose Games Live | Stream free on Fubo
Yared Nuguse is one of the top athletes to watch in this one. He specializes in the 1500-meter race but has also dazzled in the 3000 m. He took home bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics and silver at the 2024 World Indoor Championships. Noah Lyles will not be competing, unfortunately, after winning the 100-meter race last week at the New Balance Grand Prix.
This is a great track and field event, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Millrose Games Live | Stream free on Fubo
TIME EVENT
11:10 AM Men’s Distance Medley Relay
11:22 AM Women’s Distance Medley Relay
11:37 AM CPTC Masters Men’s 40+/50+ 4x400m
11:44 AM Masters Men’s 60 + & Women’s 4x400m
11:51 AM Highs School Boys’ Invitational Pole Vault
11:53 AM William J. Pollinger USATF Women’s 1 Mile Race Walk presented by the FastWalker Group
12:04 PM High School Boys’ Private School 4x400m
12:10 PM High School Girl’ Invitational Long Jump
12:13 PM High School Girls’ Private School 4x400m
12:20 PM Men’s 4x200m
12:24 PM High School Girls’ CHSAA 4x400m
12:30 PM High School Boys’ PSAL 4x400m
12:35 PM High School Girls’ PSAL 4x400m
12:40 PM Rising NYRR Youth Boys’ (U-12) Invitational 800m
12:45 PM Rising NYRR Youth Girls’ (U-12) Invitational 800m
12:50 PM High School Boys’ Long Island 4x400m
12:56 PM High School Girls’ Long Island 4x400m
1:02 PM High School Boys’ CHSAA 4x800m
1:13 PM High School Boys’ Suburban 4x400m
1:18 PM High School Girls’ Suburban 4x400m
1:23 PM High School Girls’ Invitational 300m
1:30 PM Michael C. Alcamo College Men’s 4x400m
1:36 PM DKC College Women’s 4x400m
1:42 PM Joan & Don Young High School Girls’ Invitational 600m
1:47 PM William J. Pollinger USATF Men’s 1 Mile Race Walk presented by the FastWalker Group
1:57 PM High School Girls’ Invitational 60m
2:02 PM The Udis Family High School Boys’ Invitational 60m
2:07 PM High School Boys’ Invitational 4x400m
2:13 PM High School Girls’ Invitational 4x800m
2:25 PM High School Boys’ Invitational Long Jump
2:27 PM UCS Youth Boys’ (U-12) 400m
2:33 PM UCS Youth Girls’ (U-12) 400m
2:39 PM High School Boys’ Invitational 300m
2:46 PM Flagpole Hill Fund Women’s Pole Vault
2:48 PM High School Boys’ Invitational 4x800m
3:03 PM Miller Sports High School Boys’ Invitational 500m
3:11 PM Youth Boys’ (U-12) 4x200m
3:16 PM Allison Kolberg Youth Girls’ (U-12) 4x200m
3:21 PM Coach Jim Holdren High School Girls’ Invitational 4x200m
3:30 PM Nike High School Boys’ Invitational Mile
3:40 PM Youth Boys’ (U-8) Fastest Kid in the World 55m
3:47 PM Youth Girls’ (U-8) Fastest Kid in the World 55m
3:50 PM Opening Ceremony
4:00 PM Live Coverage on NBC
4:02 PM BBR Partners Women’s 60m Hurdles
4:09 PM Men’s 60m Hurdles
4:16 PM Toyota Women’s 60m
4:22 PM Prevagen Men’s 60m
4:28 PM Nike High School Girls’ Invitational Mile
4:35 PM Mondo High School Boys’ Invitational 4x200m
4:40 PM Dr. Sander Men’s 3000m
4:52 PM Mike Frankfurt Women’s 800m
4:58 PM AllianceBernstein High School Girls’ Invitational 4x400m
5:04 PM Toyota Men’s 600m
5:09 PM Mary Beth Hogan Women’s 3000m
5:22 PM KPMG Women’s 400m
5:27 PM The Stern Family Men’s 800m
5:32 PM National Anthem
5:40 PM NYRR Women’s Wanamaker Mile
5:50 PM NYRR Men’s Wanamaker Mile
WATCH: Millrose Games Live | Stream free on Fubo
Millrose Games
- Date: Sunday, February 8th
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)