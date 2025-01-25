Watch Michigan vs Purdue: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Michigan Wolverines will face the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, January 24th, at Mackey Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: Michigan vs Purdue Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Wolverines are 6-1 in conference play and have a 14-4 record overall. They are the 21st-ranked team in the country and hold the edge over Purdue in the Big Ten standings. In his senior year, Vladislav Goldin is leading the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game, and Michigan has won six out of their last seven games.
Purdue can jump into second in the Big Ten with a win. They will look to bounce back from a three-point loss to Ohio State in their last game, and prior to the loss, they had won seven straight. With a 15-5 record, they are ranked 11th in the nation, and Trey Kaufman-Renn has been great this year, averaging over 18 points per game.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NCAA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers
- Date: Friday, January 24th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Michigan (+155) vs Purdue (-185)
Spread: PUR -4.5
O/U: 150.5