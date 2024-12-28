Watch Miami (OH) vs Colorado State Arizona Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Miami (OH) RedHawks will face the Colorado State Rams in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.
The RedHawks bring an 8-5 record into this bowl game matchup and have won four straight games. Quarterback Brett Gabbert has thrown for 21 touchdown passes and over 2,700 yards in his senior season. Look for him to air it out in this one.
Colorado State finished third in the Mountain West behind Boise State and UNLV and can finish the year strong with a win. They were 8-4 during the regular season and will look to add one more to their total. Avery Morrow has scored nine rushing touchdowns for the Rams.
Miami (OH) vs Colorado State
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Miami (OH) (-135) vs Colorado State (+115)
Spread: M-OH -2.5
O/U: 40.5