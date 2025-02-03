Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Memphis Grizzlies will face the Milwaukee Bucks in this NBA matchup at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday, February 2nd.
WATCH: Grizzlies vs Bucks Live | Stream free on Fubo
Memphis has returned to form and is back near the top of the Western Conference standings this season. Jaren Jackson Jr. has played at an All-Star level this year, and Ja Morant is back to his high-flying self after missing almost all of last season. Morant is averaging over 20 points and seven assists a night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is second in the league in scoring this year and fifth in rebounds. The Greek Freak is reminding the league that he is still one of the most dominant forces in the NBA, and pairing him with Damian Lillard has made the Bucks a dynamic offensive team. Lillard is now fully adjusted to playing with his new team and is averaging over 25 points per game.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks
- Date: Sunday, February 2nd
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Grizzlies (+140) vs Bucks (-165)
Spread: MIL -3.5
O/U: 242.5