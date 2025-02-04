Watch Marquette vs St. John's: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Marquette Golden Eagles will face the St. John's Red Storm on Tuesday, February 4th, at Madison Square Garden in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Marquette is coming off their fourth loss of the season in their last game, falling to UConn 77-69. They now sit a game back from St. Jonh's in the Big East standings but can tie them record-wise for the lead if they pull off a win tonight. Kam Jones has scored in the double-figures in every game this season for the Golden Eagles.
St. John's looks to distance itself in the Big East standings. They have a 19-3 record on the season, with only one conference loss. If they win this one, it will be hard for anyone to catch them before tournament play begins. RJ Luis Jr. is getting it done in his junior year, averaging 17.5 points per game.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Marquette Golden Eagles vs St. John's Red Storm
- Date: Tuesday, February 4th
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Marquette (+130) vs St. John's (-150)
Spread: SJU -2.5
O/U: 147.5