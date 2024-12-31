Watch Louisville vs Washington Sun Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Louisville Cardinals will face the Washington Huskies in the Sun Bowl at the Sun Bowl Stadium on Tuesday, December 31st.
Louisville ended the regular season with an 8-4 record and will look to make it three consecutive wins to end the season with a bowl game victory. They are coming off a massive 41-14 win over Kentucky thanks to 178 yards and two touchdowns from Isaac Brown.
Washington has missed the pressence of Michael Penix Jr., Rome Odunze, and Ja'Lynn Polk this season and have seen their record fall to 6-6 without them. After transferring from Arizona, Jonah Coleman has stepped up as the top wide receiver without them. He has gained over 1,000 yards through the air and scored 10 touchdowns.
This is a great bowl game matchup
Louisville vs Washington
- Date: Tuesday, December 31st
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Louisville (EVEN) vs Washington (-120)
Spread: WASH -1.5
O/U: 50.5