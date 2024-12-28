Watch Louisiana vs TCU New Mexico Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face the TCU Horned Frogs at University Stadium in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, December 28th.
Louisiana enters this matchup with a 10-3 record on the year and has won three of their last four games. Their win relies on the arm of senior Ben Wooldridge, who has thrown 17 touchdown passes and only five interceptions during the season.
Jack Bech has been a big-time playmaker for TCU this season as the senior wide receiver has amassed over 1,000 yards through the air and has scored nine touchdowns. He has been held in check recently, having been held out of the endzone in three straight, so look for him to break the streak.
This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Louisiana vs TCU
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Louisiana (+280) vs TCU (-360)
Spread: TCU -10
O/U: 58.5