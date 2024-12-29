Watch Louisiana Tech vs Army Independence Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face the Army Black Knights in the Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.
Louisiana Tech made a bowl game despite having a 5-7 record on the season. They have won two of their last three games and are coming off a dominant 33-0 win over Kennesaw State. Tru Edwards is the leading receiver for the Bulldogs with 897 yards and six touchdowns this year.
Army is coming off a tough loss against their rival Navy. Despite the 31-13 result in their last game, the Black Knights come into this game with confidence, having won 11 games and being ranked inside the top 25. They have something to prove and want to make up for their last game.
Louisiana Tech vs Army
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Louisiana Tech (+500) vs Army (-800)
Spread: ARMY -14.5
O/U: 44.5