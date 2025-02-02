Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the New York Knicks in this NBA matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, February 1st.
LeBron James loves playing in New York and has put on some classic performances during his storied career. At forty years old, he remains one of the best players in the league and will have to carry a heavier load for at least the next week while Anthony Davis is sidelined with an abdomen injury. James is averaging 23.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and nine assists per game.
The Knicks are fighting for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference and can enter the All-Star break feeling pretty good about their position in the standings with a solid stretch of play over the next couple of weeks. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are cooking and have established themselves as one of the best point guard-center duos in the NBA.
Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Lakers (+340) vs Knicks (-450)
Spread: NY -9.5
O/U: 227.5