Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors in this NBA matchup at the Chase Center on Saturday, January 25th.
LeBron James and the Lakers are coming off a big win over the Celtics in which the NBA All-Star starter scored 20 points. Anthony Davis led the team with 24, and Austin Reaves also chipped in 23. If Los Angeles can play with that sort of balanced attack they are a tough team to beat and have a 24-18 record so far this year.
The Warriors have been trying to get things back on track recently and find themselves sitting at 22-22. Steph Curry can only do so much, and without Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, too much of the burden is on the former MVP. Curry was named an All-Star starter alongside LeBron James, and this is just the latest addition to the long rivalry between the two future Hall of Famers.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
