Watch Los Angeles Kings vs Detroit Red Wings: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Los Angeles Kings will face the Detroit Red Wings in this NHL matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, January 27th.
The Kings are led on offense by Adrian Kempe, who has 24 goals this season, and Anze Kopitar, who leads the team with 31 assists. Their 26-14-6 record gives them 58 points on the season, which places them third in the Pacific Division. They have some work to do if they want to catch Vegas and Edmonton.
The Red Wings are near the bottom of the Atlantic Division despite having more wins than losses. Lucas Raymond has put together a third 50-point season in his first four years in the NHL and he did so this year in only 45 games played. He is in the middle of his best season as a pro and will look to keep up his play against Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings vs Detroit Red Wings
- Date: Monday, January 27th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network West
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kings (-145) vs Red Wings (+125)
Spread: LA (-1.5, +170) DET (+1.5, -215)
O/U: 5.5 (O -105) (U -115)