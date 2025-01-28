Watch LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The LA Clippers will face the Phoenix Suns in this NBA matchup at the Footprint Center on Monday, January 27th.
The Clippers are 26-19 and have been a surprise all season long despite being without Kawhi Leonard for most of their games. Leonard is now back, and James Harden is cooking. LA is for real in the West if they can stay healthy and are getting contributions from a number of different players every time they take the court.
The Suns' season has gone the opposite of the Clippers, underperforming once again with three All-Stars on their roster. They are one of the teams looking to acquire Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline and could use the defensive help next to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. They are eighth in the West with a 23-21 record.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns
- Date: Monday, January 27th
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, KPHE / KTVK
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Clippers (-120) vs Suns (EVEN)
Spread: LAC -1.5
O/U: 224.5