Watch Kentucky vs Tennessee: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers in this ranked college basketball matchup live on Tuesday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, January 28th, at the Food City Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.

WATCH: Kentucky vs Tennessee Live | Stream free on Fubo

Kentucky is in the middle of its worst stretch of the season, having lost three of their last five games and has lost two in a row for the first time all season. They are still the twelfth-ranked team in the country, and their leading scorer, Otega Oweh, has scored 42 points over their last two games, making this a big bounce-back opportunity for the Wildcats.

Tennessee is led by Chaz Lanier, who is averaging 18 points per game this year. He followed up a 23-point performance with a poor shooting night in a loss to Auburn in which he only scored ten points. Expect the North Florida transfer to come out looking to establish the tone early.

This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

WATCH: NCAA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo

Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteers

  • Date: Tuesday, January 28th
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Kentucky (+320) vs Tennessee (-425)

Spread: TENN -9.5

O/U: 148.5

