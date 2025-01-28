Watch Kentucky vs Tennessee: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, January 28th, at the Food City Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Kentucky is in the middle of its worst stretch of the season, having lost three of their last five games and has lost two in a row for the first time all season. They are still the twelfth-ranked team in the country, and their leading scorer, Otega Oweh, has scored 42 points over their last two games, making this a big bounce-back opportunity for the Wildcats.
Tennessee is led by Chaz Lanier, who is averaging 18 points per game this year. He followed up a 23-point performance with a poor shooting night in a loss to Auburn in which he only scored ten points. Expect the North Florida transfer to come out looking to establish the tone early.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteers
- Date: Tuesday, January 28th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kentucky (+320) vs Tennessee (-425)
Spread: TENN -9.5
O/U: 148.5