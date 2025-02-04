Watch Kentucky vs Ole Miss: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday, February 4th, at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Wildcats have lost three of their last four games, including an 89-79 loss against their former coach, John Calipari and Arkansas. They are still ranked inside the top 25, but they need to bounce back in a big way if they want to be viewed as a legitimate threat come tournament time. Amari Williams is nearly averaging a double-double with 10.3 points and nine rebounds per game.
Ole Miss has hit a rough patch as well, losing three of their last four. Prior to the stretch, they had only lost two games, making this a get-right game. They are barely holding on to a top-25 ranking but are a half-game ahead of Kentucky in the SEC standings. If they can pull off the win, they should jump the Wildcats in the national ranks.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Kentucky Wildcats vs Ole Miss Rebels
- Date: Tuesday, February 4th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kentucky (+165) vs Ole Miss (-195)
Spread: MISS -4.5
O/U: 157.5