Watch Kawhi Leonard Season Debut: Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Atlanta Hawks will face the LA Clippers in this NBA matchup at the Intuit Dome on Saturday, January 4th.
The Hawks will play the second night of a back-to-back in Los Angeles, coming off a loss to the Lakers. Trae Young scored 33 points and dished out nine assists last night and will look to keep it going against a tough defensive team in the Clippers.
Kawhi Leonard is expected to make his season debut tonight after originally being ruled out. The Clippers have been targeting this date for several weeks, and it appears the superstar forward will give it a go. Leonard has not played an NBA game since the first round of the playoffs last year but averaged 23.7 points per game last year on 53 percent shooting from the field.
This is a great basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers
- Date: Saturday, January 4th
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Hawks (+195) vs Clippers (-230)
Spread: LAC -6.5
O/U: 228.5