The Big Lead

Watch Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between Iowa State and Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl live on College Football Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Iowa State Cyclones will face the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.

WATCH: Iowa State vs Miami Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Cyclones are ranked eighteenth in the nation, bringing a 10-3 record into this matchup. They are coming off an unfortunate loss against Kansas, but they had won three straight before the defeat. Jayden Higgins is a big-time player on the outside for Iowa State with 1,183 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Cam Ward will surprisingly play in this game despite already being locked in as a top-ten pick in the upcoming draft. He could go as high as the first pick, and many believe he will fall no further than second overall. Ward was a Heisman finalist after throwing 37 touchdown passes this year.

This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

WATCH: Iowa State vs Miami Live | Stream free on Fubo

Iowa State vs Miami

  • Date: Saturday, December 28th
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Iowa State (+165) vs Miami (-195)

Spread: MIA -4

O/U: 57.5

Home/CFB