Watch Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Iowa State Cyclones will face the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.
The Cyclones are ranked eighteenth in the nation, bringing a 10-3 record into this matchup. They are coming off an unfortunate loss against Kansas, but they had won three straight before the defeat. Jayden Higgins is a big-time player on the outside for Iowa State with 1,183 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Cam Ward will surprisingly play in this game despite already being locked in as a top-ten pick in the upcoming draft. He could go as high as the first pick, and many believe he will fall no further than second overall. Ward was a Heisman finalist after throwing 37 touchdown passes this year.
This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Iowa State vs Miami
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Iowa State (+165) vs Miami (-195)
Spread: MIA -4
O/U: 57.5