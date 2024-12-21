Watch Indiana vs Notre Dame College Football Playoff: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Indiana Hoosiers will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, December 20th.
Indiana is in the middle of their best season in school history, having never won more than nine games before this season. Their lone loss came against Ohio State, and with eleven wins, the Hoosiers punched their ticket into the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Fighting Irish overcame an early season loss to Northern Illinois to make the postseason with only one loss. They have won ten straight games with victories over Louisville, Army, Navy, and USC. Riley Leonard is a big-time player who can get it done both through the air and on the ground. He was brought here for this moment.
This is a great College Football Playoff matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Indiana Hoosiers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Date: Friday, December 20th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Indiana (+220) vs Notre Dame (-270)
Spread: ND -7
O/U: 50.5