Watch Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Indiana Pacers will face the Los Angeles Lakers in this NBA matchup at crypto.com Arena on Saturday, February 8th.
WATCH: Lakers vs Pacers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Luka Doncic was thought to maybe be making his Los Angeles debut in this game, but it now appears we will have to wait until Monday to see him active for the first time in a Lakers uniform. Not to worry, LeBron James and Austin Reaves have been playing extremely well recently, and the Lakers have won four games in a row. They are fifth in the West with a 30-19 record.
Indiana is fourth in the East and is once again a sleeper come playoff time. They have quietly been one of the best teams in the conference this season behind solid play from All-Star Pascal Siakam and All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers have won five of their past six games, making this a matchup between two hot teams.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Lakers (+135) vs Pacers (-155)
Spread: IND -3.5
O/U: 230.5