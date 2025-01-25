Watch Houston vs Kansas: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Houston Cougars will face the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, January 25th, at Allen Fieldhouse in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: Houston vs Kansas Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Cougars are the seventh-ranked team in the country, with a 15-3 overall record and a perfect 7-0 conference record. They have won eleven straight games and will look to pull off their first-ranked win of the season. Two of their three losses have come against ranked teams in Auburn and Alabama.
Kansas is led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 15.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The Jayhawks are ranked twelfth in the nation and are coming off back-to-back wins over Kansas State and TCU. Unfortunately, two of their losses have come in conference play, placing them fourth in the Big 12 standings.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NCAA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Houston Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Houston (-130) vs Kansas (+110)
Spread: HOU -1.5
O/U: 127.5