Watch Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Houston Rockets will face the New York Knicks in this NBA matchup at Madison Square Garden on Monday, February 3rd.
The Rockets have one of the best young teams in the NBA and have used their youth to jump out to a 31-16 record before the All-Star break. They are third in the Western Conference and only a half-game back from Memphis for second. Amen. Thompson has been hot recently and is doing a little bit of everything on the floor right now for Houston.
The Knicks will be without OG Anunoby in this game, but they have enough star power without him to get by for a couple of games. Jalen Brunson is coming off a poor shooting night against the Lakers, where he only scored 17 points. Expect a bounce-back game from the All-Star guard.
Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks
- Date: Monday, February 3rd
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, MSG
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Rockets (+185) vs Knicks (-225)
Spread: NY -6.5
O/U: 223.5