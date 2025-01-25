Watch Georgia vs Florida: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Florida Gators on Saturday, January 25th, at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Georgia is not inside the top 25 despite a 14-5 record on the year. They are 2-4 in conference play, which is really hurting their overall outlook as a team. It would be a huge win if they could upset Florida, which would get them back into the mix in the SEC. Asa Newell is leading the team with 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
The Gators are led by senior guard Walter Clayton Jr., who is averaging 17.8 points per game. They are 17-2 this season and the fifth-ranked team in the nation. Florida won its first thirteen games of the season before losing to Kentucky and Missouri but has since beat Texas and South Carolina in back-to-back games.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Georgia (+425) vs Florida (-650)
Spread: FLA -10.5
O/U: 148.5