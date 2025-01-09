Watch Free USC Trojans vs Maryland Terrapins: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The USC Trojans will face the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday, January 8th, at the XFINITY Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
JuJu Watkins is the most exciting player in women's college basketball and has scored at least 20 points in all but one game this season. She is averaging over 25 points per game, and despite a slight dip in scoring from last year, Watkins' assists, shooting percentage, and three-point percentage have all increased during her sophomore year. She has led the Trojans to a 14-1 record.
Maryland brings an undefeated record into this matchup, but it will have its hands full with USC being their toughest opponent yet. The Terrapins are coming off a 74-66 win over Iowa, thanks to 26 points from Kaylene Smikle. As a junior, Smikle is averaging over 18 points a night for Maryland.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
USC Trojans vs Maryland Terrapins
- Date: Wednesday, January 8th
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
USC (-285) vs Maryland (+200)
Spread: USC -6.5
O/U: 146.5