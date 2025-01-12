Watch Free Texas vs South Carolina: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Texas Longhorns will face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, January 12th, at Colonial Life Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Longhorns have an impressive 16-1 record, which places them second in the SEC standings. They have won nine games in a row, and their only loss came in overtime against Notre Dame. Madison Booker led them to an 84-40 win over Alabama in their last game behind 21 points from the sophomore.
South Carolina is the number two-ranked team in the country and has also only lost one game this season. Their loss came against UCLA in late November, and they have won all ten of their games since. Freshman Joyce Edwards paced the team with 19 points in their last win over Texas A&M.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Texas Longhorns vs South Carolina Gamecocks
- Date: Sunday, January 12th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)