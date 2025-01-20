Watch Free Texas vs Maryland: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Texas Longhorns will face the Maryland Terrapins on Monday, January 20th, at the Prudential Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Texas has been dominating this season, only suffering two losses so far. Madison Booker is scoring 14.8 points while grabbing six rebounds a night as a sophomore for the Longhorns, and her involvement is vital to the success of the team. In their last loss she only scored seven points against South Carolina.
Maryland is ranked inside the top ten in the nation and has an impressive 16-1 record. Their only loss came against JuJu Watkins and USC, and they only lost by five points. Kaylene Smikle has been balling and is leading the team with 18 points per game this year.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Texas Longhorns vs Maryland Terrapins
- Date: Monday, January 20th
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texas (-1100) vs Maryland (+450)
Spread: TEX -12.5
O/U: 152.5