Watch Free Texas A&M vs Ole Miss: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Texas A&M Aggies will face the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday, January 22nd, at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Aggies are 14-4 and ranked thirteenth in the nation, but they have lost two of their last three games. They are eighth in the SEC with a 3-2 record, making this conference matchup a huge game for Texas A&M. Zhuric Phelps leads the team with over 15 points per game.
The Rebels' one conference loss has them currently sitting in third in the SEC behind Auburn and Alabama. They are the sixteenth-ranked team in the nation but would likely jump the Aggies with a win and work their way closer to the top ten. They are coming off a tough overtime loss to Mississippi State in their last game and will look to bounce back in a big way.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Texas A&M Aggies vs Ole Miss Rebels
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texas A&M (+135) vs Ole Miss (-160)
Spread: MISS -3.5
O/U: 140.5