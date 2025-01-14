Watch Free Texas A&M vs Kentucky: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Texas A&M Aggies will face the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, January 14th, at Rupp Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
After winning nine games in a row, the Aggies lost their last game, 94-88, to Alabama. Zhuric Phelps has caught fire recently and is averaging over 25 points per game over Texas A&M's last three outings. Look for the senior to keep it rolling in this game.
Kentucky bounced back after a tough loss to Georiga with a win over top-ranked Mississippi State. It has been an up-and-down season so far for the Wildcats, but they have the talent to compete with any team in the country. They have five different players averaging double figures.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Texas A&M Aggies vs Kentucky Wildcats
- Date: Tuesday, January 14th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texas A&M (+225) vs Kentucky (-275)
Spread: UK -6.5
O/U: 156.5