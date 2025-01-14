The Big Lead

Watch Free Texas A&M vs Kentucky: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Kentucky Wildcats in this ranked college basketball matchup live on Tuesday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Texas A&M Aggies will face the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, January 14th, at Rupp Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.

WATCH: Texas A&M vs Kentucky Live | Stream free on Fubo

After winning nine games in a row, the Aggies lost their last game, 94-88, to Alabama. Zhuric Phelps has caught fire recently and is averaging over 25 points per game over Texas A&M's last three outings. Look for the senior to keep it rolling in this game.

Kentucky bounced back after a tough loss to Georiga with a win over top-ranked Mississippi State. It has been an up-and-down season so far for the Wildcats, but they have the talent to compete with any team in the country. They have five different players averaging double figures.

This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

WATCH: Texas A&M vs Kentucky Live | Stream free on Fubo

Texas A&M Aggies vs Kentucky Wildcats

  • Date: Tuesday, January 14th
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Texas A&M (+225) vs Kentucky (-275)

Spread: UK -6.5

O/U: 156.5

Home/CBB