Watch Free San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The San Antonio Spurs will face the Milwaukee Bucks in this NBA matchup at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, January 8th.
WATCH: Spurs vs Bucks Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Spurs have lost two games in a row and have fallen to the ninth seed in the Western Conference. At 18-18, they are in the middle of the playoff race, and Victor Wembanyama could be on the verge of his first-ever postseason appearance. In his second year in the NBA, Wembanyama is setting the league on fire, averaging over 25 points and 10 rebounds while leading the league with four blocks per game.
The Bucks have not played up to their standards so far this season, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the league. Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in scoring and ranks in the top 20 in rebounds, assists, and field goal percentage. Milwaukee has an 18-16 record, sitting in fifth place in the East, but five teams are within two games of the Bucks in the standings.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Spurs vs Bucks Live | Stream free on Fubo
San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks
- Date: Wednesday, January 8th
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Spurs (+145) vs Bucks (-170)
Spread: MIL -4.5
O/U: 225.5