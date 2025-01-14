Watch Free San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The San Antonio Spurs will face the Los Angeles Lakers in this NBA matchup at crypto.com Arena on Monday, January 13th.
Victor Wembanyama has become one of the biggest draws in the NBA, thanks to his freakish abilities on a basketball court. At over seven feet tall, he is skilled like a guard while also averaging four blocks per game. He is scoring over 25 points a night, grabbing 10.8 boards, and also dishing out 3.8 assists. The Spurs are lucky to have him.
LeBron James is still getting it done at the age of 40 and remains inside the top 30 in points, rebounds, and assists. His 23.8 points per game is the most anyone has ever averaged at his age, and his play has the Lakers on their way to a playoff appearance. He and Anthony Davis are one of the best duos in the NBA.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Monday, January 13th
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Spurs (+140) vs Lakers (-170)
Spread: LAL -3.5
O/U: 221.5