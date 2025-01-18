Watch Free Purdue vs Oregon: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Purdue Boilermakers will face the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, January 18th, at Matthew Knight Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: Purdue vs Oregon Live | Stream free on Fubo
Purdue is led by Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is averaging 17.6 points per game in his junior season. The Boilermakers are 14-4 this year, which is good for second in the Big Ten and the 17th ranking in the country. They have not lost a game since late December.
The Ducks can make up some ground in the Big Ten with a win. They are currently in fifth with a 4-2 conference record and 15-2 record overall. Nate Bittle is leading the team with 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in his senior year.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NCAA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Purdue Boilermakers vs Oregon Ducks
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Purdue (+110) vs Oregon (-130)
Spread: ORE -2.5
O/U: 148.5