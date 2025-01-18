The Big Lead

Watch Free Purdue vs Oregon: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Oregon Ducks in this ranked college basketball matchup live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Purdue Boilermakers will face the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, January 18th, at Matthew Knight Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.

WATCH: Purdue vs Oregon Live | Stream free on Fubo

Purdue is led by Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is averaging 17.6 points per game in his junior season. The Boilermakers are 14-4 this year, which is good for second in the Big Ten and the 17th ranking in the country. They have not lost a game since late December.

The Ducks can make up some ground in the Big Ten with a win. They are currently in fifth with a 4-2 conference record and 15-2 record overall. Nate Bittle is leading the team with 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in his senior year.

This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

WATCH: NCAA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo

Purdue Boilermakers vs Oregon Ducks

  • Date: Saturday, January 18th
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Purdue (+110) vs Oregon (-130)

Spread: ORE -2.5

O/U: 148.5

