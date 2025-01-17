Watch Free Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Orlando Magic will face the Boston Celtics in this NBA matchup at the TD Garden on Friday, January 17th.
The Magic have been one of the surprise teams in the NBA this season and have stayed near the top of the standing despite their top two players, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, both missing significant time. Banchero is back in action and Wagner should follow soon as well. The duo has formed one of the best young one-two punches in the NBA.
Boston is looking to defend their title from last season and is off to a decent start in their back-to-back championship pursuit. Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown sit lead the ship, and most of their key pieces from last year have also returned to form. The Celtics are 28-12.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics
- Date: Friday, January 17th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Magic (+500) vs Celtics (-800)
Spread: BOS -12.5
O/U: 210.5