Watch Free Ole Miss vs Alabama: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

The Ole Miss Rebels will face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, January 14th, at the Coleman Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Rebels have only suffered two losses this season coming agaisnt Purdue and Memphis. They are riding a three game winning streak into this matchup and can climb up the top-25 rankings with a win. Malik Dia led the team with 19 points in their last game against LSU.
Alabama is the fourth ranked team in the nation and have won eight games in a row that includes three wins against ranked opponents. Mark Sears and the Crimson Tide are rolling right now and appear to be one of the teams to look out for in March. As a senior Sears is averaging over 19 points per game.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Ole Miss Rebels vs Alabama Crimson Tide
- Date: Tuesday, January 14th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ole Miss (+550) vs Alabama (-900)
Spread: ALA -11.5
O/U: 163.5