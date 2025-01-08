Watch Free Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in this NBA matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, January 8th.
WATCH: Thunder vs Cavaliers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Thunder have won an NBA-best fifteen straight games coming into this matchup and will look to take down the team with the second-best winning streak in the league. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to win his first MVP this season and is averaging 31.3 points per game while leading his team to the best record in the Western Conference at 30-5.
The Cavaliers currently hold the best record in the league, slightly over Oklahoma City, with a 31-4 record. Donovan Mitchell averages 23.3 points per game and has seen his backcourt teammate, Darius Garland, take the next step toward NBA stardom this year. Garland is contributing over 20 points a night while also leading the team with 6.6 assists.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Thunder vs Cavaliers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers
- Date: Wednesday, January 8th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Thunder (+125) vs Cavaliers (-145)
Spread: CLE -2.5
O/U: 230.5