Watch Free New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New York Knicks will face the Philadelphia 76ers in this NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, January 15th.
The Knicks have lost five of their last seven games following a nine-game win streak. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges have been taking turns leading the team in scoring. Brunson has been the guy recently, having scored at least 27 in three straight games.
The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid and are searching for something this season. They are 15-23 and continue to deal with injuries to their top players. Philadelphia is not having the year they envisioned after signing Paul George this offseason.
New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers
- Date: Wednesday, January 15th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
