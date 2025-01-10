Watch Free New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Philadelphia 76ers in this NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, January 10th.
The Pelicans have been banged up this year, but get Zion Williamson back. They are still without Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III, who should return at some point, but the injuries have really hurt their record. New Orleans is 7-31 and has a lot of ground to make up if they want to make a push toward the postseason.
The 76ers have also dealt with the injury bug, with Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Kyle Lowry all missing time this year. They are 15-20 and still have plenty of time to get back into the mix, but they have failed to meet expectations this year. Tyrese Maxey has been fantastic, and he needs the other stars to get back and stay in the lineup.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers
- Date: Friday, January 10th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pelicans (+145) vs 76ers (-170)
Spread: PHI -4.5
O/U: 221.5