Watch Free Mississippi State vs Tennessee: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will face the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, January 21st, at the Food City Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Bulldogs are 15-3 this season with a 3-2 record in conference play. They are the 14th-ranked team in the nation and are led by sophomore guard Josh Hubbard, who is averaging over 16 points per game. Mississippi State's last game was an overtime win over Ole Miss.
Tennessee had been one of the best teams in college basketball, winning their first 14 games of the season, but have lost two of their last four games to bring their season record to 16-2. To make matters worse, both losses came against SEC opponents. Still, they are the number 6 ranked team in the country and are led by Chaz Lanier, who is scoring over 18 points per game.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers
- Date: Tuesday, January 21st
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Mississippi State (+320) vs Tennessee (-425)
Spread: TENN -8.5
O/U: 143.5