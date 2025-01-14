Watch Free Mississippi State vs Auburn: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will face the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, January 14th, at Neville Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Mississippi State is looking to bounce back from their second loss of the season, which came in their last game against Kentucky. They only lost by five but gave up 95 points in the process. A better defensive performance will be needed against the number-one-ranked team.
Leading scorer Johni Broome will sit this one out for the Tigers after sustaining an ankle injury in their last game. Broome is averaging 17.9 points and 10.7 rebounds in his senior season, and others will have to pick up the slack. Auburn only has one loss this year.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers
- Date: Tuesday, January 14th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Mississippi State (+280) vs Auburn (-360)
Spread: AUB -7.5
O/U: 150.5