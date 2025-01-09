Watch Free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Orlando Magic in this NBA matchup at the Kia Center on Thursday, January 9th.
The Timberwolves have underperformed so far this year after trading away Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason. Anthony Edwards has continued to ascend, averaging 25.8 points per game this season, but his team finds itself sitting at 19-17, eight in the West, after being one of the top teams in the conference last year.
The Magic are dealing with a number of injuries right now, all to their best players. Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Suggs have all been out and will not play in this one. Luckily for Orlando, Banchero is expected to return in their next game on Friday. Still, the Magic are 22-16, comfortably in playoff position.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic
- Date: Thursday, January 9th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Timberwolves (-225) vs Magic (+190)
Spread: MIN -4.5
O/U: 198.5