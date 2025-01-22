Watch Free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Dallas Mavericks in this NBA matchup at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday, January 22nd.
WATCH: Timberwolves vs Mavericks Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Mavericks have been without Luka Doncic for an extended period of time now and currently sit seventh in the standings in the Western Conference. Kyrie Irving is their primary playmaker at the moment and has scored 58 points over his past two games.
Anthony Edwards is averaging over 26 points per game this year, but Minnesota has also failed to meet expectations so far and is a game behind Dallas in the West. They have lost three out of their last four games after a crushing 108-106 loss to Memphis and need to figure out how to start stacking wins together.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Timberwolves (-130) vs Mavericks (+110)
Spread: OFF
O/U: 217.5